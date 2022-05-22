Saba Pataudi Shares Adorable Glimpses Of Taimur's 'big Brother Mode' With Jeh; See Pics

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi is very active on her Instagram handle. She is often seen sharing priceless glimpses of the Pataudi clan, including Saif Ali Khan, Jeh, Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Sara, and many more. Saba's Instagram timeline is a storehouse of the Pataudi family's special moments. From Inaaya playing with Jeh to Saif's childhood photos, Saba's Instagram is a visual treat for her followers.

Saba Pataudi is a doting aunt to her adorable nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. She is often seen showering love on the little munchkins. Recently, the jewellery designer took to her social media and dropped adorable glimpses of Jeh and Taimur's 'play ball' time.

Saba Pataudi shares unseen pictures of Jeh and Taimur

On Saturday, Saba Pataudi took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak peek into the playtime of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s sons, Taimur and Jehangir. In the photos, the little ones are seen having some fun time playing with the colourful balls. In one of the photos, Jeh can be seen pulling Taimur's hair, while Taimur seems to be in the 'elder brother' mode as he remains calm. The pictures are proof that the two munchkins had a great time in the ball pit.

Sharing the photos, Saba Pataudi captioned the post as "TiME to Play Ball. #timtim and #jehjaan have some fun and guess who's also into torture the #bigbrother mode! We're related!!! 😅🧿💙"

Here, take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote, "So cute. Such cute smiles. Love them ❤❤" while another wrote, "Jeh looks like Randhir Kapoor sometimes. Both of them are adorable❤️".

Saba Pataudi shares a picture of Taimur holding Jeh

Earlier, Saba took to her Instagram handle and dropped sweet glimpses of 'Big brother' Taimur protecting Jeh and holding him adorably. Sharing the picture, Saba wrote in the caption "SIBLINGS....too! Big brother protects #timtim Small brother grabs ! #jehjaan Younger ones are always playing around !! That's why we have a protective older "bhaijaan"😁💙🧿 #saifalikhanpataudi #my #bigbrother #taimuralikhan #jehalikhan #siblings #too".

Here, take a look at the post-

