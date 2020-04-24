Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: Veterans Wish Batting Great, Saiyami Recalls 'short Leg' Moment

Very few sportspersons have enjoyed the craze that Sachin Tendulkar has witnessed in his career. Apart from breaking records galore in his glittering career, the Master Blaster is also known for his humility and gentlemanly conduct, factors that have added to his tremendous fan following throughout his career. Not just the fans who chanted ‘Sachin, Sachin’ in the stadiums when he demolished bowlers from the crease, even the celebrities have been big fans of the legend.

This was evident when Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 47th birthday on Friday. Some big names lead the wishes for the Bharat Ratna.

Chiranjeevi was among the stars who conveyed wishes to the Mumbaikar on his birthday. The Telugu veteran shared a snap of the two twinning in Kerala Blasters jerseys, the football franchise that Sachin used to co-own. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy star termed him as the ‘god of cricket’, ‘India’s pride’ and ‘One and Only Master Blaster.’

Here's the tweet

Happy Birthday to the God of Cricket, India's Pride and the One and Only Master Blaster #SachinTendulkar @sachin_rt You will continue to inspire generations of Indians. Stay blessed!! pic.twitter.com/JZ9WujyXM8 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 24, 2020

Hariharan called the former Team India star as the ‘epitome player of the cricket industry’ along with a photo of them sharing a light-hearted moment. The veteran singer wished him good health, peace and hoped for great memories and joys for the birthday boy on his special day.

Many Happy returns of the day to the epitome player of the cricket industry.😇 Wishing you a healthy and a peaceful life ahead. May this special day bring you endless joy and tons of precious memories.✨@sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/ZAzdM1S83w — Hariharan (@SingerHariharan) April 24, 2020

Shankar Mahadevan termed the ‘master’ as ‘one piece’ and added how the world was inspired by him and his humility. The veteran singer-music composer added that he cherished their friendship, while wishing him love.

Master master!! Aap duniya mein one piece ho !! The whole world is inspired by you and your humility! I really cherish this friendship ! Loads of love ! Happy birthday @sachin_rt ! pic.twitter.com/YVYlKQZsTf — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) April 24, 2020

Die-hard Sachin Tendulkar fan Saiyami Kher had a quirky wish, enjoying a moment involving the ‘legends’ Sachin and Shankar Mahadevan clicking a picture together from ‘short leg.’ The Mirzya star wrote she was ‘truly blessed’.

Kannada superstar Sudeep termed Sachin as an ‘icon’ and said that he will continue to be an inspiration for many across the world.

Wish the icon @sachin_rt a very happy bday. U have inspired,,, n u wil always be an inspiration to many across th world.

Happy returns Sir. 🤗🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/UmBwpnbCII — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 24, 2020

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly also posted a snap from the Kerala Blasters days and stated that he will always be a fan, thanking him for inspiring a generation and wishing him joy and success.

Happy happy birthday to the legend @sachin_rt . Thank you for inspiring a generation. Wish you more joy and success! Forever your fan! 😍#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/2bBXSmSZH3 — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) April 24, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan was one among the Bollywood stars to wish the batting maestro health, happiness, love ad respect.

Happy birthday @sachin_rt

Health, happiness, love and respect always. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 24, 2020

Urmila Matondkar called Sachin a ‘towering talent’, ‘extremely humble’ and ‘restrained personality'; and added how there could be none like him.

Towering talent along with extremely humble n restrained personality n hence there can never be another like you. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/6hIVhVdmmq — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) April 24, 2020

Earlier, be it Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh or daughter Sara, there were wishes galore for Sachin on Twitter

