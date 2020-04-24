Sachin Tendulkar Turns 47: Master Blaster Shares Lockdown Routine And Advice To Team India

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar remains a sporting icon in the country even after retiring from the sport in 2013. His records in Tests and ODIs is almost unbeatable. In the 24-year international career, the 'Little Master' has entertained the fans with his batting and has gone onto make and break numerous records. The cricket maestro turned 47 on Friday, with wishes pouring for him from all over the world.

This year though Sachin Tendulkar birthday celebration was put on hold after the cricketer decided not to hold celebrations as a mark of respect to the workers fighting against the coronavirus. Amid India lockdown, Sachin Tendulkar spoke to Rediff.com where he advised Indian cricketers to stay focused amidst the India lockdown.

Sachin Tendulkar birthday: Cricket maestro's advise to Indian cricketers amid India lockdown

In the interview, Sachin Tendulkar has asked players to not constantly think about what should they do to improve their game. He added that players can take a bit of off-time from cricket, mentally as well as physically and once they have done that, and feel recharged, then they can start thinking about their game.

Sachin Tendulkar further said that there are always two elements, one is physical and the other one is mental and when these two go hand in hand with each other, the output is much better. Talking about how players can prepare themselves after the break, Sachin Tendulkar said that physically, players can do some batting drills which could be done at home and then there could be mental drills about batting or bowling or whatever, which could also be done at home. Besides training regularly, Tendulkar advised Indian batsmen to focus equally on both the physical and mental aspects of batting in order to succeed at the international level.

Talking about spending time during the lockdown, Tendulkar said that apart from giving time to his family, he watches TV, listens to music, plays board games and cooks occasionally. He also said that he continues to do different things as well as talk to his friends over the phone.

Sachin Tendulkar records in international cricket

Talking about Sachin Tendulkar records, it will be difficult to find a batting record in international cricket without the cricketing icons name featuring in it. Many Sachin Tendulkar records speak for itself with the cricketer finishing his career as the leading run-getter in international cricket. One of the top Sachin Tendulkar records is having 34,357 runs across all three formats. The World Cup 2011 winner scored 15,921 runs in 200 Tests, 18426 runs in 463 ODIs and 10 runs in 1 T20 international. He was also the first Indian to reach a double hundred in ODIs when he scored 200 not out off 147 balls against South Africa in Gwalior in 2010.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries in international cricket

After Sachin Tendulkar records, we take a look at Sachin Tendulkar centuries in international cricket. The Master Blaster is the only batsman in cricket history to score 100 international centuries, a record which probably will remain unbroken. Tendulkar achieved his 100th international century after scoring 114 off 147 balls against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup. Tendulkar also made six World Cup appearances, which is a record for any player in the history of cricket. He managed to get his hands on the World Cup trophy in 2011 when India defeated Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede stadium.