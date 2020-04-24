Sara Tendulkar Wishes Father Sachin On His 47th Birthday With Throwback Post On Instagram

As the clock struck midnight, Sara Tendulkar was quick to wish her father Sachin Tendulkar a 'happy birthday' as the legendary cricketer turned 47 years old on Friday, April 24. Admirably nicknamed 'The Master Blaster', Sachin has been one of the best batsmen in the world of international cricket with multiple records to his credit.

Sachin Tendulkar made his debut for India at 16 years 205 days of age, becoming India's youngest debutant. Tendulkar represented India for more than two decades and scored more than 100 centuries during the course of his celebrated career.

Take a look at Sara Tendulkar's birthday post for Sachin Tendulkar here:

In an update to her Instagram story, Sara Tendulkar posted two pictures of her with dad Sachin Tendulkar - one from her childhood album and another one from recent times.

Tendulkar not to celebrate 47th birthday

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Master Blaster will not be celebrating his birthday this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tendulkar's decision comes as a mark of respect for the frontline workers leading India's fight against COVID-19.

"Sachin has decided that this is not the time for celebrations. He feels that this is the best tribute he can pay to all the doctors, nurses, para-medics, policemen, defence personnel, who are at the frontline," a source close to the player told PTI on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished the legendary batsman. In a tweet, India's apex cricketing body posted a video of Tendulkar's knock against England in Chennai back in 2008, which was played soon after the tragic Mumbai terror attack. Tendulkar scored a century in the match and dedicated it to the victims of the attack.

