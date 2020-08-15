'Sadak 2': Makers Release First Song 'Tum Se Hi' Featuring Alia Bhatt & Aditya Roy Kapur

The makers of 'Sadak 2' released the first song of the film — 'Tum Se Hi', featuring Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed by Ankit Tiwari, the romantic passionate song is sung by him and Leena Bose. The beautiful love ballad is penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Ankit Tiwari on YouTube wrote, "This song is very close to my heart, had put in special efforts to make it special for all you people out there in love. This song is very special was inspired by my beautiful daughter Aryaa. Celebrating Tum Se Hi. Celebrating Love"

Unfortunately, the song within less than an hour received 43,000 dislikes while the 'Sadak 2' trailer that released on August 12 has till now received 10 million dislikes. The film that marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to direction after 21 years continues from the plot of 'Sadak' that was released in 1991 with Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead.

Being helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles, the action-thriller started receiving major flak by the masses due to the on-going nepotism in Bollywood debate on social media. Actors Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur, Gulshan Grover, and Akshay Anand are also seen playing significant roles.

'Sadak 2' is all set to release on online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

