'Sadak 2' Trailer Response Prompts Memes On Twitter, Netizens Say 'it's Breaking A Record'

Sadak 2 trailer dropped on Wednesday and has ever since been facing a lot of criticism from netizens. As the trailer released on Wednesday, it prompted netizens to start a memefest about the trailer release. Recently, several netizens took to social media websites and started making memes about the news of Sadak 2 breaking records and becoming the most disliked video in India on Youtube.

Sadak 2 trailer dislike memes

It has, in fact, become the most disliked video on Youtube in India with over 7 million dislikes within two days of its release. The trailer faced backlash owing to the nepotism debate sparked after the tragic loss of popular actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Here are some of the memes made on the news about Sadak 2 becoming the most disliked video on Youtube in India.

Whole team of Sadak 2 after seeing like/dislike ratio on the trailer. pic.twitter.com/zVKuG3NyuO — Main Bhi Sarcastic (@maibhisarcastic) August 13, 2020

Go and dislike the trailer of sadak 2 now, let’s make it to the most dislike video of the youtube. #BoycottSadak2 pic.twitter.com/oQQ7eNfJbY — SSR Forever (@iamRavish_) August 12, 2020

FoxStarHindi channel will be remembered for 2 big reasons



Most Likes ~ Dil Bechara Trailer

Most Dislikes ~ Sadak 2 Trailer#Sadak2dislike pic.twitter.com/geO3kWGmei — Raj (@Rajjio__07) August 13, 2020

Sadak 2 trailer got 4.3 lakh dislikes in just 3hrs after launching

*Meanwhile trailer * pic.twitter.com/FGqJgfj9f5 — sayli ♡ (@Sayli__11) August 12, 2020

When friend suggest to watch Sadak 2 trailer



Me: pic.twitter.com/uRxDOTSlXd — Harsh Joshi (@HarshJoshi153) August 13, 2020

Sadak 2 trailer with 2 million dislikes



Le Alia Bhatt- pic.twitter.com/HiIXkbRM74 — The Daily Hungama Meme Project (@JeetuVideocon) August 12, 2020

Sadak 2 trailer is getting so many dislikes on you tube.. 💥💣



Le You tube :- pic.twitter.com/p5s56dD2GH — Utkarsh Mishra (@iamutkrshmishra) August 13, 2020

Mahesh Bhatt to memers after watching difference in likes and dislikes ratio of sadak 2 trailer. pic.twitter.com/SlLBkESeLb — Karan Arya (@mrkaranarya) August 13, 2020

To the 355k ppl who liked Sadak 2 trailer- pic.twitter.com/FFgnekTrhX — Archi Dhakan (@ArchiDhakan) August 13, 2020

Why Sadak 2 trailer got dislikes

Ahead of Sadak 2 trailer release, numerous netizens had taken to social media and had started trending #BoycottSadak2. The trailer has received over 7 million dislikes and only 375k likes. Netizens tweeted that they would dislike the trailer and show the filmmakers that they do not wish to see movies of certain actors and directors.

Another reason why Sadak 2 trailer received so many dislikes was that users wanted to show their support to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Mahesh Bhatt had allegedly given some statements about the late actor which fans did not take in a good light. The tragic loss of Sushant Singh Rajput had brought back into light the debate on nepotism and how the industry favours star kids.

It also brought to light how star kids are favoured over 'talented' outsiders who have no 'Godfather' in the Bollywood industry. It left the netizens outraged and they decided to boycott films which showed only star kids. Netizens also wanted to boycott films that were produced by big banners who were alleged to have given actor Sushant Singh Rajput a 'systematic mental breakdown' by sidelining him and manipulating others in the industry to not give him work.

About Sadak 2

Sadak 2 is a sequel of the Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt starrer Sadak, which released in 1991. The blockbuster hit was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and its sequel is also helmed by him, marking the comeback of the filmmaker after 1999's Kartoos. Meanwhile, Sadak 2's plot will revolve around Sanjay's character Ravi, from the original film, and will showcase how he turns an alcoholic after Pooja's demise. However, his life changes after he meets Alia's character, who takes on a fake godman running an ashram, played by Makarand Deshpande. The Mahesh Bhatt directorial will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28, 2020.

