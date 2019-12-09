Saiee Manjrekar Lends Her Thoughts On 'nepotism' In The Industry, Read Here

Saiee Manjrekar who will be seen in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is currently busy promoting the film was asked about 'nepotism' in Bollywood. Speaking about it, she said that it is something that she never 'dreamed of', and that since being a public figure comes with a lot of 'exposure' and 'vulnerability', she will have to deal with it. The 21-year-old star then went on to say that the love, affection and trolling are all a part of parcel of the same vulnerability and that she will get used to it at her own pace and time.

The third installment of the Dabangg franchise, Dabangg 3 starring Salman, is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019. The film is directed by the renowned choreographer Prabhu Deva and written by Dilip Shukla. The film is produced by Arbaaz Khan who had earlier directed Dabangg 2. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a cop named Chulbul Pandey. He is known for his unique ways of dealing with an issue. The film has a good dose of action, drama, and romance for the viewers. The film also stars actors like Sonakshi Sinha and Mouni Roy in key roles too.

Saiee Manjrekar on working with her parents in Dabangg 3

In an interview during the promotion of the film, Saiee Manjrekar shared her feeling on working with her parents. She said that the scene that she has with her father also features her mother, which makes it special. While shooting for it, she was bubbling with excitement. She was on set with her parents, working on a scene featuring all three of them. Saiee stated that she could not ask for anything better in her debut film.

