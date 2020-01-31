Saif Ali Khan And Akshay Kumar's Iconic On-screen Jodi Is Worth Checking Out

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar have both come a long way in the Indian film industry. The actors have now established themselves so well in the industry, that they will be remembered for several decades in the future. The actors have also worked together in films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Tashan, Yeh Dillagi, Keemat, Aarzoo, and Tu Chor Main Sipahi.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's film Main Khiladi Tu Anari was a popular film. The movie also completed 25 years. It was their first film together. Now, it has been more than two decades since the audience saw Akshay and Saif's comradeship in Sameer Malkan's directorial. Fans are still curious to watch the duo together again.

In Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Akshay played the role of an angry young police officer, who is seen avenging the death of his brother. Saif's role was of an actor who does not want to be cast as a romantic hero and wants to copy Akshay's personality and stunts in his films. Shilpa Shetty played Akshay's love interest, while Saif was paired with Rageshwari, who was Akshay's on-screen younger sister. Shakti Kapoor played the role of the antagonist.

The movie was a big hit. However, the duo then appeared together in Tashan in 2008. Tashan’s story revolves around four unique people from different backgrounds who leave on a fateful journey to find a suitcase containing INR 25 crores. The suitcase which has been stolen from a gangster. The movie was not much of a hit. But it again gave fans the on-screen bromance of Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar once again.

Akshay also compared his on-screen pairing with Saif to the famous comedy duo Laurel and Hardy. Akshay and Saif were one of the most popular duos of the 90s. However, in the future, we are hoping we can once again witness this iconic duo on-screen.

