Day Trips From Brussels Can Be Easily Made To These Exotic Locales

Brussels is one of the best and most visited tourist destinations. The city offers a lot of things to see, and tourist attractions, such as the statue of a toddler weeing, Mannequin Pis, etc. Another popular attraction is the Delirium café which serves customers over 4000 different beers.

Brussels also has many attractions around it which can be visited in a day itself. Some places can be reached within 2 or 3 hours. Have a look at the best places to visit for a day trip near Brussels.

Liege

Liege is one of the best places to visit. There's an amazing yet intriguing Aquarium Museum which has 2,500 various types of ocean animals in it. Liege is likewise one of the main attraction in Belgium.

The place offers the seasons biggest market. The market runs each Sunday from 8:00 am to 2:30 pm. For a decent bar, you should drop by Le Pot Au Lait here.

Antwerp

Antwerp is only a short distance from Brussels, situated in the Dutch-speaking area of Flanders and it takes a little more than an hour via train to reach there. Belgium's renowned lanes, Cogels Osylei, is a must-visit place.

Prestigious for its broad magnificence and quirky buildings, Billie's Bier Kafetaria is a decent place for local and international dishes. You can also enjoy some Belgian brews here.

Lille

It's totally worth to make a day trip to Lille, which is situated on the French side of the French/Belgian border. The city procures the best qualities from both Belgium and France. It is reachable from Brussels in just two hours. You will find a blend of culture and history in the city of Lille. Pan cook is a reasonable eatery situated in the University area of Lille. You can have some tasty veggies there.

