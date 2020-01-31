Union Budget
Dwayne Johnson Stuns Fans With Fanciest Of Car Collections In Real Life

other sports

Dwayne Johnson has a great connection with fancy cars. The Rock holds a glittery garage and is an owner of several cars. Take a look at his collection.

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most celebrated figures in the history of world cinema, who has achieved all that he could in Hollywood. However, before entering into the movies, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson conquered the wrestling world. The WWE superstar-turned-actor was the world’s highest-paid actor at a certain point of time. No wonder, Dwayne Johnson is a huge name whenever it comes down to action and the American has a huge love for cars. From Fast and Furious to Ballers, The Rock has always expressed his love for cars and in real life, he has the same stance. The Rock has a huge collection of cars and he has always flaunted them in style. Let us take a look at some of the beasts from Dwayne Johnson’s garage.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

WWE: Dwayne Johnson’s car collection

Ford F150

Ford F150 is one of the biggest prodigies of Ford since it belongs to the classic F series. No wonder, Dwayne Johnson loves to ride a beast and Ford F150 has been one of his favourites. The WWE superstar has been spotted multiple times with his car.

Ford

Rolls Royce Wraith

According to hotcars, Dwayne Johnson also owns a Rolls Royce Wraith (black). The Rock has been spotted inside the car while arriving at the airport. The Rock has always been a car person on-screen and his off-screen life is quite similar.

Rolls Royce

Hennessey VelociRaptor V8

According to reports, HBO gifted this beast to Dwayne Johnson for his contribution in the show Ballers. The Rock’s Hennessey VelociRaptor V8 has 758 HP. No wonder, it is one of Dwayne Johnson’s favourites.

The Rock

Pagani Huayra

Dwayne Johnson appeared on the premiere of Ballers in his gorgeous Pagani Huyara. The car is estimated to be worth 1 million euros.

Pagani

Ferrari LaFerrari

Dwayne Johnson also owns a LaFerrari. It is matte white in colour. The Rock has been spotted multiple times in his beast.

Ferrari

(Image courtesy: Fast cars.com, Ford.com, Hotcars)

Published:
