Saif Ali Khan Annoyed After Paparazzi Click Pictures Without Permission | Watch Video

Saif Ali Khan was left upset on Friday after paparazzi clicked his pictures with son Taimur. This is not the first time when Saif has snapped at the paparazzi for clicking photographs without his permission.

On Friday, when the actor was stepping out his car with son Taimur, the shutterbugs stationed outside the main gate started clicking pictures. While it was unclear what Saif said but his hand gestures indicated that he was annoyed because seconds later his bodyguards asked the paparazzi to leave immediately. In response, the photographers also apologised and they said "Sorry" when they noticed Saif wasn't happy.

Saif Ali Khan on playing a cop in 'Vikram Vedha'; says 'a change to play good guy'

Recently, Tandav, a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, was amidst a major controversy. At the centre of the row is a scene with Zeeshan Ayyub, in the role of college student Shiva, playing the Hindu god Mahadev in a theatre production.

Many leaders from the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) called out for a ban on the web-series. BJP’s MLA, Ram Kadam filed a complaint against the makers of Tandav and the head of original content at Amazon Prime Video at the Ghatkopar police station on January 17, 2021.

The leaders of this political party accused the makers of the show of hurting religious sentiments. The charges against them also include promoting enmity between many different religions, races, making destruction, damage, and defilement of a place of worship/ a sacred object. In light of this on-going controversy, there was extra police protection given to Saif Ali Khan and his family as police vans and officers were spotted stationed under the actor’s building while he continues to shift to his new home. Check out Viral Bhayani's post about the police vans below Saif's house —

Saif Ali Khan on delivering speeches in Sanskrit for Tandav: 'Absolutely love speaking it'

