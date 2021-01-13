Saif Ali Khan on delivering speeches in Sanskrit for Tandav, 'absolutely love speaking it'

Versatile actor Saif Ali Khan who surprised fans with his bold, vulnerable, and charismatic character in the upcoming series Tandav, had to undergo tough training for his role as a politician. According to Spotboye, the actor had to get well versed with Sanskrit. The series directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, will showcase the actor as a multi-layered, never seen before character. The actor shared some of the challenges he faced while preparing for his character who had to deliver full-fledged speeches in Sanskrit in the series.

Saif Ali Khan opens up on playing Samar in Tandav

Sharing his thoughts on the same, the actor told the entertainment portal that there are certain influences that an actor comes across in life to prepare for a certain role. His character as Samar required him to talk a lot in public places along with a lot of Sanskrit-ized Hindi speeches that he had to prepare for the role. Saif confessed that he absolutely loves speaking Sanskrit. At times when the team had a heavy shooting day, then he had to speak almost 4 Sanskrit speeches every day. So for his role, he had learned several heavy-duty lines to ace his character.

The actor who faced slight problems while undergoing training for his role, also shared that playing a grey shaded character was something he enjoys playing and has essayed such roles in the past. Recalling a few, the Tashan actor said he thoroughly enjoys playing such characters on screen. According to him, portraying a milky-white character, he considers a grey shade one more interesting and experimental. Saif is elated that he is able to play Samar’s character- vulnerable, fierce, authoritative, and kind. It is like channeling a different part of one’s energy. Saif believes that playing a politician’s character is not at all risky for him.

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the 9-episode political drama features a strong ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja, and Shonali Nagrani among others. Tandav will premiere on January 15, 2021,

