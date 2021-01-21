Saif Ali Khan On Playing A Cop In 'Vikram Vedha'; Says 'a Change To Play Good Guy'

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who is lauded for his roles in films and shows such as Tandav, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Jawaani Jaaneman and more, has many upcoming films in his kitty. The actor has also resumed work as is shooting the last leg of his much-awaited film Bhoot Police in Jaisalmer. Reportedly, this horror-comedy was among the first Bollywood films to go on floors post-pandemic lockdown. The actor recently opened up in an interview about resuming work post lockdown, upcoming projects, and much more.

During an interview with Mid-Day, Saif Ali Khan revealed about getting back to work post lockdown. He said that getting back to work was very scary at the beginning. The producers have also done their best to maintain a safe environment on-set. The actor also spoke about his upcoming projects Vikram Vedha and Adipurush.

In the film Vikram Vedha, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he will essay the role of an idealistic cop, so he will have to find a way to make the role fun. He also added that it will be a refreshing change to portray the good guy. The film is an official remake Tamil thriller movie of the same name that released in 2017. The movie is expected to begin shooting from mid-2021. As per reports, 3 Idiots actor Aamir Khan was approached to play the role of Vedha; however, there have been rumours that Hrithik Roshan is approached for the same.

Saif Ali Khan will also star in Om Raut’s much-awaited film Adipurush, which is an adaptation of the Ramayana. The actor will be portraying the role of Lankesh, while Prabhas, on the other hand, will essay the role of Lord Ram. Talking about his role, the actor said that he has always enjoyed grey roles more than milky white characters. He added that he is playing the ultimate negative character in the film. He revealed that after a point, it gets depressing if one is constantly playing wicked roles. He said that the only thing he worries about is being repetitive as he always wants to channel different energies.

