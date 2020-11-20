Saif Ali Khan Having Second Thoughts About Book, Says 'not Prepared For 100% Abuse'

Publisher Harper Collins India in August announced that Saif Ali Khan will open up about his "family, home, successes and failures" in an autobiography that is slated to hit the shelves in October 2021 but in interaction with Jacqueline Fernandez on her new podcast with Amanda Cerny, Khan said that he 'might chicken out'.

"Someone asked me to do a book, and I might chicken out, because it’s too much work to do it properly, and then you have to be very honest as well, which probably will disturb quite a few people. Honestly, I don’t know if I am prepared to put myself through the 100% abuse that’s going to come my way," Khan told Jacqueline on the 20th minute during the podcast. The two are currently in Dharamshala shooting for 'Bhoot Police'.

Saif Ali Khan continued, "I’m really sorry to say it, I’m going to say it, I don’t think the general audience -- and not just general -- but there will be a section of the audience that’s so negative in India that I don’t want to share my life and talk about things...I haven't even told the publishers that I was having second thoughts... But Maybe I’ll do it, maybe I won’t."

"When I was walking today, part of the book should describe what I was feeling and thinking looking at these trees and thinking about how lucky we are to be shooting in Himachal, and it’s not really," Saif said.

Bhoot Police also stars Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor apart from Saif and Jacqueline. The film has been presented by Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment. The spooky comedy has been produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri, and co-produced by Jaya Taurani.

Saif will also be seen in Adipurush, alongside Prabhas. The Om Raut directorial is all set to release on August 11, 2022. More so, Adipurush will release in multiple languages like Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil.

