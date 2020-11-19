Saif Ali Khan Reveals What He's Most Afraid Of On Jacqueline Fernandez's New Podcast

On November 19, 2020, Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her first podcast with Saif Ali Khan. The Bollywood diva collaborated with international celebrity and influencer Amanda Cerny for her podcast named ‘feels good’. She captioned the video as, “And the @feelsgoodpod has now gone LIVE with video!!! Woo hoo!!! Saif!! Thank you so much for being our first guest! We love you! LINK IN BIO! @amandacerny #JAM”.

Saif Ali Khan tells Jacqueline Fernandez what he's most afraid of

As Housefull fame Jacqueline welcomes actor and producer Saif Ali Khan on her first episode, the episode seems to get more interesting as the two hosts share a good bonding with the guest actor. In the video, Saif is thrilled to know that he is the first guest on the podcast. The two hosts further go onto share the fun vibe by asking personal questions such as what Saif is most afraid of or what is the best time to reproduce. Answering the questions, Saif reveals that he is anxious about incontinence. He also believes the best time to reproduce is after a workout. In the latter half, Race star Saif is seen admitting that he is a big fan of JAM.

Many of the celebrity’s fans dropped red heart, fire and heart-eye emoticons. Within an hour itself, the post had more than one lakh views already. A fan page of Jacqueline commented, “The podcast made myy dayyyy” with red hearts. A user suggested that he would love to see the podcast on YouTube. Another user commented, “Amazing my model actress” on the post.

The first episode of the podcast titled ‘Feels Good’ is out already. Jacqueline collaborated with her friend Amanda to shed interesting insights into their lives and their friendship with others. The hosts will also be giving away exciting gifts in each episode of their podcasts which makes it even more stimulating for its listeners.

