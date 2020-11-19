Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'Adipurush's' Release Date Revealed, See Here

On November 19, Thursday, Prabhas took to his Instagram and shared a poster that revealed the release date of his upcoming movie, Adipurush, alongside Saif Ali Khan. The Om Raut directorial is all set to release on August 11, 2022. More so, Adipurush will release in multiple languages like Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil.

Adipurush release date announced

Sharing the poster, Prabhas wrote, "#Adipurush in Theatres 11.08.2022 #SaifAliKhan @omraut #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries." The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar Krishan Kumar and is presented by T-Series and Retrophiles production. "Celebrating the victory of good over evil" was written on the poster.

As soon as Prabhas made the announcement, fans rushed to comment on his post. Netizens expressed excitement to watch him in the upcoming outing. A user wrote, "Waiting", whereas many simply dropped hearts and fire emoticons on Prabhas' post.

Further details about Adipurush cast are not revealed yet. It was on September 3 when Kareena Kapoor shared another poster from the movie and revealed that Saif will be playing the role of Lankesh in the film. "Presenting the most handsome devil in history... my man Saif Ali Khan," she wrote on Instagram.

Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas will be seen in the upcoming movie Radhe Shyam, a romantic-drama scheduled for 2021 release. The film is directed by KK Radhakrishna Kumar, while Hussain Dalal has drafted the story. Radhe Shyam stars actors like Prabhas, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Sathyaraj, Kunal Roy Kapur, and Pooja Hegde in prominent roles. The film is touted to be a love story set in ancient times. UV Creations has produced the movie and both Pooja and Prabhas' first look posters received a thumbs up from fans.

On November 7, Prabhas returned to Mumbai after completing his shooting schedule for Radhe Shyam in Italy. He was papped at the airport with some of his fans. More so, he also followed the COVID 19 precautions and wore a mask. In one of the photos, he was seen posing with a fan.

