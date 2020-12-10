Saif Ali Khan Left Surprised After Paparazzi Slide Cameras Under Building Gate; Watch

Saif Ali Khan was shocked recently as he noticed paparazzi slipping cameras under the building gate to capture their activities. In the clip going viral, Saif and Kareena are seen stepping out of their building when a shutterbug placed his camera to capture them, leaving Saif astonished.

On spotting it, Saif exclaimed: “The cameras are under the gate now,” he is heard saying in the video. "Yeah, I know," said Kareena in response.

This is not the first time Saif has been annoyed with paparazzi invading their private space. In August last year, a video of Saif Ali Khan slamming the paparazzi surfaced on the internet. In the clip, Saif can be seen giving Taimur a piggyback ride and while walking towards the shutterbugs, he can be heard saying, "No, no not outside the house please, as we promised. No, enough, you are not supposed to do that.".

Watch video —

SAIF ALI KHAN ON INDIA'S GROWING PAPARAZZI CULTURE

In a 2019 interview, Saif Ali Khan had spoken about the growing paparazzi culture in the country, it was also then when he claimed to be left wondering as to why the media would be so interested in Taimur Ali Khan's life. "The media's constant attention to him does not really bother me, but it would be better if it was not there. If the media likes it, people like it, I am okay with it. But I won't be interested in someone else's kids so much. On one level, it is nice that he makes people laugh and smile, but on another level, why is so much attention given to a kid? Why are we so interested in a little kid? I don't understand," he had said

Mukesh Khanna slams Saif Ali Khan's apology after 'humane' Raavan remark

Saif will next be seen in Adipurush, alongside Prabhas. The Om Raut directorial is all set to release on August 11, 2022. More so, Adipurush will release in multiple languages like Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil.

'Adipurush' row: Saif Ali Khan issues clarification on 'Raavan' comment

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.