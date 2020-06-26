Saif Ali Khan's Movies With Sonali Bendre That You Need To Check Out; See List Here

Saif Ali Khan is among the popular actors in Bollywood. The National Award-winning actor has been part of many successful films in his career, like Dil Chahta Hai, Hum Tum and Jawaani Jaaneman. Over the course of his acting career, the actor has worked with several popular actors. Let’s take a look at the Saif Ali Khan’s movies with Sonali Bendre.

Keemat

Keemat is a 1998 action film directed by Sameer Malkan. The movie stars Sonali Bendre, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The story follows two crooks who accidentally kill a man and decide to inform his parents about his death. But when they meet the family, they end up telling lies.

Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega

Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega is a 2001 comedy flick directed by Eeshwar Niwas. The movie stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Twinkle Khanna, and Fardeen Khan in lead roles. The story revolves around Prakash, who plans to extort money from his father-in-law. Rahul and Harry, who are in need of cash, join forces with Prakash and help kidnap his wife as part of the plan.

Humse Badhkar Kaun

Humse Badhkar Kaun is a 1995 action film directed by Deepak Anand. The movie stars Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, and Suniel Shetty in lead roles. The story revolves around two brothers (one is a villager and the other is a small-time but street-smart con man). They help their mother, the chief minister of the state, to force out her enemies and terrorists.

Kal Ho Na Ho

Kal Ho Na Ho is among the most popular movies of all time. The movie starred SRK, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan, and its title track Kal Ho Na Ho is also very popular. It also stars Sonali Bendre as Dr Priya. The movie is very popular for its gripping story. The music from the movies remains popular as well.

Hum Saath Saath Hain

Hum Saath Saath Hain is a family drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The movie stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, and Mohnish Bahl. The story revolves around two parents and their three sons, Vivek, Prem and Vinod.

