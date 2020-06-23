Saif Ali Khan Or Ranbir Kapoor: Whose Chemistry With Deepika Padukone Impressed Fans

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone made her huge Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om in 2007. In her 14 years long acting career, Deepika Padukone has worked with almost every leading male superstar in Bollywood. While Deepika Padukone was paired opposite Saif Ali Khan in four films, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika have churned out three Bollywood hits to date. Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are two such stars who have not only worked with her but Deepika's chemistry with them is also widely appreciated. Having said that, let's take a look at which of these actors' on-screen chemistry with Deepika Padukone impressed fans the most.

Deepika Padukone with Saif Ali Khan

Deepika and Saif marked their film together in 2009. Imtiaz Ali featured them together in his romantic drama film Love Aaj Kal. The rom-com bagged immense praises from the critics and the audience. Reportedly, Imtiaz Ali directorial made an estimated amount of ₹66 crores at the BO. The duo joined hands for their second collaboration for a 2011's social-drama, Aarakshan, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayee, among many others.

According to reviews, it was a critically acclaimed film. The social drama flick closed its account after collecting an estimated amount of ₹41 crores. Soon after that Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan were again seen together for 2012 and 2013 releases, Cocktail and Race 2. Both these projects did a good business. According to the Box-office India report, Cocktail collected an estimated amount of ₹74 crores, meanwhile, Race 2's collection is around ₹93 crores.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika and Ranbir have churned out three films together. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were first seen together in 2008. Siddharth Anand had introduced fans to their impressive chemistry in Bachna Ae Haseeno. The film also stars Bipasha Basu and Minissha Lamba. Released on August 15, 2008, the film was the eighth highest-grossing movie of that year. Later in 2013, the duo was again seen romancing on-screen in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The romantic comedy film became very popular amongst the youth. The superhit blockbuster was the second film to cross ₹300 crores worldwide after 3 Idiots. Tamasha was the last film of the duo together. Tamasha is a romantic film that features Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles and focuses on the concept of mental health. The film grossed over ₹136 crores worldwide and gained mixed reviews.

