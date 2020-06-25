After 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Aamir Khan-Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' Postponed

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s forthcoming venture, Laal Singh Chaddha is among the various flicks whose releases have been delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown. According to a report by a leading daily, the previous month, the Advait Chandan-directorial was scheduled for Christmas 2020 release. However, it is likely to come out in 2021. The postponement of Khan’s highly anticipated movie has had a significant effect on his other Bollywood projects. Read on:

Postponement of Vikram Vedha release date

The Hindi adaptation of Vikram Vedha was to hit the theatres in February 2021. However, as per a report, the makers have pushed the release date of the film. Moreover, the report suggests that a trade source revealed almost 40 percent of Laal Singh Chaddha shooting has been pending. As per reports, lead actor Aamir Khan said he is sure that he would not return to the film sets until the pandemic situation improves. He said he does not want to risk the safety of the cast and crew at any cost. So, the star will resume shooting of the movie only after October 2020 and is focusing on the Christmas 2021 release of the Bollywood project. On the other hand, Aamir Khan has reportedly informed Neeraj Pandey, the producer of Vikram Vedha, that he will start working on the thriller flick only after the release of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Saif Ali Khan in Vikram Vedha

According to reports, the adaptation of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller flick will showcase Aamir Khan sharing the screen space with Saif Ali Khan after Dil Chahta hai in 2001. The Hindi language Vikram Vedha will feature Saif Ali Khan playing the role of Vikram, a righteous cop who is desperately seeking Vedha. Aamir Khan will essay the gangster, who tells spine-chilling stories to the police and changes his perspective of good and evil.

The original Vikram Vedha is directed by Pushkar Gayathri. As per a report, the filmmaker will take over the Hindi language flick again with K Manikandan, who will serve as the dialogue writer. Reports also suggest that Aamir Khan is planning to re-work his dates for the movie after returning to the city. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor has been spending the lockdown in his Panchgani bungalow.

