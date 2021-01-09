Saif Ali Khan To Be With Wife Kareena Until March; Will Film 'Adipurush' Post Her Delivery

Adipurush actor Saif Ali Khan, as per multiple reports online, will be taking a paternity leave as Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy enters its final trimester. As per a report on SpotBoyE, Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen playing Raavan, the infamous antagonist to Prabhas' Lord Ram in Adipurush, will reportedly resume work in March after Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy has been seen through by the actor. Prior to Adipurush, it was observed that the actor was filming for one of his other upcoming projects, Bhoot Police.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Plays Cricket With Director Ali Abbas Zafar On 'Tandav' Sets, See Pics

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Left Surprised After Paparazzi Slide Cameras Under Building Gate; Watch

What did the director have to say:

Director Om Raut, while dwelling into the matter, was quoted by Bollywood Hungama saying that the two leads, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, were in preparation mode for the last 3-4 months. Raut even conveyed the excitement on the part of his cast and crew members for the resumption of the shoot. While getting to the heart of the matter, Raut, who delivered one of the biggest hits of the year 2019, was quoted confirming that Saif Ali Khan is on paternity break and will resume shoot post-March.

Adipurush cast:

As far as the information regarding the final list of Adipurush cast members is concerned, not a lot has been revealed. Based on everything that has been revealed until now, Adipurush is front lined by Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas, who will be seen in the characters of Raavan and Lord Ram respectively. The Om Raut directorial is touted as a story of the victory of good over evil.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan's 'Tandav' First Look Is Out Now, Actor Plays The Role Of A Politician

Also Read: Manoj Muntashir Reveals 'Saif Ali Khan's Height Will Be Enhanced' For Character Lankesh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.