Saif Ali Khan Makes An Exception For Shooting 'Tandav' Inside The Pataudi Palace

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who is currently grabbing the attention of the audience for his upcoming web-series Tandav, shared his experience of shooting Amazon Prime Video's series in Pataudi Palace. While talking to Mid-day recently, Saif Ali Khan asserted that he thinks the Pataudi palace lends the royal look. In his further conversation, Saif also revealed an exception he kept for Tandav while shooting inside the Pataudi Palace. Scroll down and take a peek into Saif Ali Khan's experience of shooting inside the ancestral property.

Tandav shooting location: Pataudi Palace

Interestingly, the 50-year old actor proclaimed that anyone in the palace can make anyone, who is standing near it, look royal. Khan further shared that he does not mind giving the palace for shoots while stating that it remains unused 340 days of the year. He added that though the makers are more responsible and take care of the palace while they shoot, the idea of allowing shoots makes him nervous. Revealing his preference, Saif Ali Khan shared that he is more comfortable if the filmmakers film around the exterior of the palace. But for Tandav, he made an exception by allowing to shoot inside.

As the conversation moved ahead, the Sacred Games actor was asked to share his thought on fans' reactions to the trailer of the series, which was released a few days ago. Sharing his piece of mind, Saif told that he is more interested in reviews from "sensible people" while adding that he respects his fans. Explaining more about the same, Khan said that there is a lot of noise on social media and that is why he doesn't rely on reactions anymore. Said also said when he looks at any piece of work, he knows whether he is confident or not and he is confident about Tandav.

Later, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor gave a peek into his character, who is a cut-throat politician hoping to reach the top of the pyramid after the death of his Prime Minister father. Said admitted that he enjoyed playing the orator. Talking about his speeches in the upcoming web-series, Saif said that they were a fair mix of Sanskrit and Hindi. Before concluding his conversation, Saif added that he had to film four speeches every day.

