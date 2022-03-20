Actor Saif Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most sought after celebrities of Bollywood. Saif's filmography is wide-ranging and he has managed to win the hearts of the audience with a slew of diverse roles. From essaying the role of a chocolate boy in Hum Tum to playing the negative-shade character of Udaybhan Singh Rathod in the historical period drama film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif has come a long way in the industry and undoubtedly has emerged as one of the finest actor's of the B-town. Ahead of his film Race' 14th anniversary on 21 March, Saif recently opened up on his character in the film and how he has evolved as an actor over the years.

Saif Ali Khan opens up on his film Race

As per the reports of PTI, Saif Ali Khan went down memory lane and recollected some fond memories from his 2008 film Race. The 51 year-old-actor revealed that he felt 'grown-up' as an actor after playing a series of 'chocolate boy' characters. Saif said-

"At that point, I had done a lot of chocolate boy roles and 'Race' was different. Ranvir was a man’s role and you’ve got to be able to pull that off! So I wanted to try and that was the real challenge. You don’t want to look like you’re trying - you just have to be the guy! I had started work in the industry when I was about 20 and I had a very young face. And I had done a lot of different kind of work. This was a time when I had grown up slightly and I felt I could shoulder this and I did shoulder it. That’s why it means something because it was a different achievement without really saying much."

Lauding all the cast members involved in the project, the Love Aaj Kal actor further added-

"There was something great about the cast – everyone – from Anil Kapoor, Akshaye, Katrina, Bipasha to Sameera. Katrina Kaif was on her way to becoming such a huge star and she really nailed the songs. And there was Bipasha who was great fun to work with! Akshaye deserves a lot of credit for making 'Race' what it is by performing his role in such a special way – he is such a gifted actor and he had a lot of fun with that role. It was a combination of everyone’s energy that made it come alive in the way it did... I’ll always remember 'Race' as being one of the coolest and happiest times of my life! One of the most easy-going and fun films that I did"

For, the unversed, Race was directed by Abbas–Mustan director duo and was penned by Kiran Kotrial and Shiraz Ahmed. The film explores the themes of sibling rivalry, betrayal and greed. It was later turned expanded a franchise with two more instalments released in 2013 and 2018 respectively.

