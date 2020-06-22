Surbhi Jyoti's Five Stylish Outfits For Every Mood; See Pictures

Best known for her portrayal as Zoya in Qubool Hai, Surbhi Jyoti has been making waves in the television industry with her stellar performances over the years. She was also recently seen essaying the role of Bela/Shravani in Naagin 3. The actor is also known to set fashion goals with everything she wears. Surbhi Jyoti knows how to dress for any occasion or mood. So here are five Surbhi Jyoti’s photos for your every mood.

Playful mood

In this Instagram post, Surbhi Jyoti can be spotted in a funky and playful mood. Here, she stunned in a creamish balloon sleeved top. The semi-formal shirt was sported with a plaid design skirt. To keep her look simple, the Naagin 3 actor donned a pair of casual flat shoes. For hairdo, she left it open and accessorised it with a hairband. Check out the actor's photos.

Feeling Sexy

Here, Surbhi Jyoti posed in a dark pink outfit. She paired this look with a stunning medium-length curly hairstyle. Her pink dress had a flare design. For glam, the Qubool Hai actor opted for a dark makeup look with her main focus on heavy eye makeup. She sported the outfit with a pair of nude sandal heels. In this Instagram post, Surbhi Jyoti can be spotted posing on a rope swing.

Wedding Mood

This is a bridal look of Surbhi Jyoti. Surbhi Jyoti paired the bridal attire with stunning ornaments. The Nagin 3 fame actor managed to keep her palette pastel and jewellery minimal for a recent bridal photoshoot.

Travel Vibes

Surbhi Jyoti stunned in a floral dress with stripe shoulder design. The vacation attire was sported with a pair of white oversized sneakers. For glam, Surbhi kept the look simple with open hair and nude makeup look. Take a look at Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram.

Beach Mood

In this post, Surbhi Jyoti is seen striking a pose at the beach of Australia, wearing a deep neck crop top. The red knotted top was paired with white rugged shorts. To complete her summer beach look, Surbhi Jyoti went for a septum piercing. Check out Surbhi Jyoti's photos.

