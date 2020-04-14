Saif Ali Khan Reveals The Advice He Had For Sara After Debacle Of 'Love Aaj Kal 2'

Saif Ali Khan talked about an array of things during his recent media interview. While talking about his kids- Sara, Ibrahim, and Taimur, he recalled a conversation he had with Sara Ali Khan after the debacle of Love Aaj Kal 2. He revealed that he texted Sara Ali Khan to find out if she is alright. Although, he believes that Sara is brave and intelligent, and she can certainly deal with failure maturely, however, he messaged her saying- "you have to go through this."

Love Aaj Kal 2, starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead, narrates the story of two lovers, set in the precincts of the 20th century. The Imitiaz Ali directorial was the sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's 2009 movie of the same name. While the Saif Ali Khan and Deepika starrer was a massive hit, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik starrer could not repeat the magic. Love Aaj Kal 2 released in February 2020 to negative reviews, with critics panning the movie's storyline.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Anand L. Rai's Atrangi Re. The movie, starring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush in the lead, is reported to be a love story set in the heartland of India. The movie will hit the marquee on February 14, 2021.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan has an interesting line-up of movies. He will be seen next in Varun V. Sharma's Bunty Aur Babli 2. Thereafter, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Pavan Kripalani's Bhoot Police, and Raj and DK's Go Goa Gone 2.

