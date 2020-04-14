Saif Ali Khan Reveals Kareena Refused To Post A 'sweet Video' Of Taimur Cleaning Windows

Since Kareena Kapoor paved her way to the social media platform Instagram, her fans have been getting a visual treat of little Taimur and her husband Saif Alik Khan’s cute pictures and videos every now and then. Be it the duo’s throwback pictures from vacation or Taimur’s fun time at home, Kareena Kapoor Khan is giving a glimpse of everything through her social media. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Saif Ali Khan talked about how his wife keeps a close check on what videos of Taimur Ali Khan should be posted on social media.

In conversation with the leading daily, Saif Ali Khan was asked if Kareena discusses with him about which pictures of Taimur Ali Khan should be posted on social media and which ones shouldn’t be. To which, Saif replied that they don’t really talk about it and it is mostly him asking Kareena not to post some pictures of Taimur. Talking about one particular video of Taimur Ali Khan that he has, he said that Kareena completely refused to put it on social media as of now.

He mentioned that in this video, Taimur is seen cleaning doorknobs. He added that in the video, Taimur is cleaning windows and when he asks ‘what’re you doing?’ he says ‘cleaning!’. He continued that Kareena said that she might post it at some point.

Furthermore, Saif Ali Khan said that Kareena is very conscious about not manipulating Taimur's stardom to suit her own enterprise. He added that she has very instinctively never done that and won’t let him do it. In the recent past, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of Saif reading a book. Mocking the picture, he said that Kareena should post pictures of him on a beach with six-packs. He wrapped up his conversation saying that none of these things matter anymore.

