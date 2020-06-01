Saif Ali Khan's Songs That Have Crossed More Than 100 Million Views On YouTube

Saif Ali Khan is among the popular actors in Bollywood. The National Award-winning actor has been part of many successful films in his career, like Dil Chahta Hai, Hum Tum and Jawaani Jaaneman. Over the course of his acting career, he has portrayed several appealing as well as enigmatic roles.

Saif Ali Khan’s songs from his films have often topped the charts and have become popular. Some of these songs include Lat Lag Gayi, Afghan Jalebi and more. Let’s take a look at songs featuring Saif Ali Khan that have crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

Lat Lag Gaye

Lat Lag Lage is a song from the movie Race 2. The first two race films from the franchise star Saif Ali Khan as the main protagonist. The Race films are popular for their action as well as the music. Lat Lag Gayi is sung by Benny Dayal and Shalmali Kholgade. The has around 140 million views on YouTube and is among the most popular songs from Saif Ali Khan’s movies.

Afghan Jalebi

Afghan Jalebi is a song from the movie Phantom, which was released in 2015. The song is also among the most successful songs from Saif’s movies. With catchy tunes and upbeat music, the song is among the top ones of all time. It also has more than 100 million views on YouTube.

Tumhi Ho Bandhu

Tumhi Ho Bandhu song is from the 2012 film Cocktail. The movie starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in lead roles. The song also went to become the party anthem of the year.

Kal Ho Na Ho

Kal Ho Na Ho is among the most popular movies of all time. The movie starred SRK, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan and its title track Kal Ho Na Ho is very popular. The song has around 150 million views on Youtube. The movie itself is very popular for its intriguing story. The music from the movie is popular as well.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan appeared in Jawaani Jaaneman this year. The movie also marked the debut film of Alaya F and was received well. As for his upcoming films, Saif Ali Khan is set to appear in the comedy-horror flick Bhoot Police . The movie also stars Ali Fazal and Fatima Shaikh.

