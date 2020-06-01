Saif Ali Khan’s Best Co-stars According To Box-office Collections; See List Here

Saif Ali Khan's performances in films have often left the audiences awestruck. Some of Saif Ali Khan's most popular movies include Omkara, Kurbaan, Salaam Namaste, Kya Kehna, Dil Chahta hai, Kal Ho Na Ho, Hum Tum and many more. The actor over the course of his filming career has worked with several renowned actors.

From Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Preity Zinta to Tabu Saif has worked with a variety of stars on-screen. Listed below are further details on Saif Ali Khan’s best co-stars to date.

Saif Ali Khan’s best co-stars till date

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan's on-screen chemistry with Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a raging hit. The pair have starred in five major films - Omkara, Kurbaan, Tashan, LOC: Kargil, and Agent Vinod. Although all the films have not been commercially successful, the pair has been loved by many fans. Omkara at the box-office stood with ₹42.4 crores whereas Kurbaan collected ₹42.9 crores.

Tashan, on the other hand, collected ₹51 crores, LOC: Kargil collected ₹45.17 crores and Agent Vinod collected ₹73 crores. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif's many songs too won the hearts of many young fans.

Deepika Padukone

When it comes to co-stars, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's chemistry has definitely not gone unnoticed. The pair have starred in four major films - Race 2, Cocktail, Love Aaj Kal and Aarakshan. While Race 2 with its charm and cast won ₹161.53 crores at the box-office, Cocktail, on the other hand, landed at an estimated ₹125.70 crore. Love Aaj Kal made a whopping business of 88 crores whereas Aarakshan collected ₹54.5 crores.

Preity Zinta

Another great on-screen actor with Saif Ali Khan lands to be Preity Zinta. The sensation pair have starred in five major films together namely Salaam Namaste, Kya Kehna, Dil Chahta hai, Kal Ho Na Ho, and Happy Ending. Their rom-com film Salaam Namaste at the box-office stood at ₹57.2 crores whereas Kya Kehna landed ₹21.8 crores. Dil Chahta hai collected ₹45.6 crores whereas Kal Ho Na Ho landed at ₹86.09 crores. Lastly, their film Happy Ending collected ₹38 crores

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan's charm has brought in the numbers too. The on-screen pair have starred in four major films namely LOC: Kargil, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, and Hum Tum. While LOC: Kargil collected ₹45.17 crores, Ta Ra Rum Pum made ₹70 crores. The film Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic collected ₹37.25 crores whereas Hum Tum made ₹42.6 crores.

