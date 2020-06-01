Will Saif Ali Khan Be Able To Lead 'Space Force' As Well As Steve Carell? See Full Cast

Space Force is an American web series streaming on Netflix. Although a new release, it has already garnered a huge interest of the netizens. The premise of Space Force is based on a group of people in charge of establishing a sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces called the United States Space Force.

It is a workplace comedy with strong lead actors like Steve Carell and Lisa Kudrow. Already a sensation on the internet, it will not be a surprise if Bollywood decides to have its own Space Force remake. On that note, here’s a Bollywood cast that would be perfect for the Indian version of Space Force.

General Mark R. Naird- Saif Ali Khan

Known for his strong on-screen presence and great acting skill like that portrayed in Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan might be just the actor to cast as General Naird.

Image credit: SteveCarellofficial Instagram, Saif Ali Khanfans_ Instagram

Also Read: Wouldn't Ranveer Be Perfect Damon If 'Vampire Diaries' Were Made In India? See Full Cast

F. Tony Scarapiducci- Ishaan Khattar

Known for his social media presence, Ishaan Khattar might be perfect to essay the role of this social media director of Space Force.

Image credit: Ben Schwartz Instagram, Ishaan Khattar

Erin Naird- Alaya F

Alaya F might be just the actor to play the teenage daughter of General Naird. Everyone has already seen this new Bollywood actor playing the role of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter in Jaawani Jaaneman.

Image credit: Diana Silvers Instagram, Alaya F Instagram

Maggie Naird- Preity Zinta

Everyone remembers Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta’s brilliant chemistry from movies like Salaam Namaste. Thus, it only seems right that she plays the role of General Naird’s wife, not to mention she is a brilliant actor.

Also Read: Would Deepika As Debbie & Katrina As Daphne Be Perfect As 'Ocean's 8' Bollywood Cast?

Image credit: Lisa Kudrow Instagram, Preity Zinta Instagram

Dr Chan Kaifang- Varun Dhawan

It will be interesting to see Varun Dhawan play a role like this especially after his serious performance in the movies like October and Badlapur.

Image credit: Jimmy O. Yang Instagram, Varun Dhawan Instagram

Captain Angela Ali- Bani J

Bani J might be perfect to play such a strong role of Captain Angela Ali who is a helicopter pilot turned astronaut.

Image credit: Tawny Newsome Instagram, Bani J Instagram

General Kick Grabaston- Anil Kapoor

Who can play the role of Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force than Anil Kapoor? The actor has already played such interesting roles in movies like Malang.

Also Read: Will Ranbir Kapoor Know Any Better Than Jon Snow In 'Game Of Thrones' Desi Version? Check

Image credit: Noah Emmerich Twitter, Anil Kapoor Instagram

Fred Naird- Randhir Kapoor

Will it not be interesting to see Saif Ali Khan’s father-in-law, Randhir Kapoor play the role of his father on screen, not to mention he is a brilliant actor himself.

Image credit: Fred Williard Twitter, Kapoorfans_ Instagram

Kelly King- Kareena Kapoor

Kelly King is a structural engineer and civil contractor and it will be just as interesting to see the ever-glamorous Kareena Kapoor essay this role.

Image credit: Jessica St. Claire, therealKareenaKapoor Instagram

Colonel Bert Mellows- Abhishek Bachchan

He is the army liaison to the Space Force and plays an important role in the series. Abhishek Bachchan seems perfect to play this role.

Image credit: Roy Wood Jr. Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Also Read: Will Benedict-Emilia Be Apt In Hollywood's Remake Of Dramedy 'Bunty Aur Babli'?

Also Read: Will Chris As Chulbul Pandey & ScaJo As Rajjo Click If 'Dabangg' Was Remade In Hollywood?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.