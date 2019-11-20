Saif Ali Khan: The Actor's Negative Characters - Tanhaji Vs Omkara

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan will be reuniting on the big screen after Omkara which came out more than 13 years ago. The duo will be seen reuniting for the upcoming historical-drama, Tanhaji which comes out next month. The film also dropped the official trailer yesterday which has crossed over 27 million views on YouTube. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the lead and is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Saif Ali Khan on reuniting with Ajay Devgn after Omkara

At the time of trailer launch, Saif Ali Khan was asked about reuniting and his experience of working with his Omkara co-star Ajay Devgn. Saif Ali Khan spoke about his first meeting with Ajay Devgn after coming together on the sets of this new film, which felt nothing different. The only difference he could tell was that the two have matured since their last outing together. Saif recalled some memories from when they last worked in the film. According to him, he has only received the best roles every time he teamed up with his Omkara co-star.

Tanhaji vs Omkara

Tanhaji is set in 1670 and will pit Saif Ali Khan against Ajay Devgn. Ajay will portray Tanhaji Malusare who had fought the battle of Sinhagad against Udaybhan Singh Rathod, whereas Saif Ali Khan, who portrays the latter, called the role very special and claimed to have even read a book around that period and subject. The fans have seen the different looks of the film, but there are no such spoilers around the film's plot. However, fans can expect some modernisation in the story. The film trailer shows some fine dialogue delivery from the actors, but it was Khan’s experimental tone in dialogues that took the most attention. Check out the latest film poster:

Saif Ali Khan in Omkara

As for their last outing in Omkara, Saif Ali Khan again played the antagonist, named Langda Tyagi. It was this character in the film that completely changed the chocolate boy image of the actor. His character Langda Tyagi plots the destruction of Omkara. Khan overshadowed the rest of the cast and was widely appreciated by fans and critics. The film also had many memorable dialogues from the actor.

