Saif Ali Khan 'wants' Taimur To Become An Actor; Says 'Bollywood Is Best Place To Work In'

Actor Saif Ali Khan recently revealed that he wants his son Taimur Ali Khan to become an actor. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor made the revelation when he was told that Taimur Ali Khan is much more popular than him and his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. Adding to the same, Saif Ali Khan joked that Taimur Ali Khan should find a good job when he grows up.

Also Read | 'Bad Boy Billionaires India' Review: Netflix's Docuseries Topples The 'secret' Box

'I want Taimur's film release on Friday': Saif Ali Khan

More so, Saif Ali Khan mentioned in jest that he wants Taimur's first film to release on a Friday. The actor also confirmed that he is moving into a bigger apartment, which has more terrace space for Taimur. Adding to the same, Saif Ali Khan mentioned that the house in which he currently lives in is very cluttered and revealed that he considers it lucky that Taimur Ali Khan has not bumped into anything yet.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Requotes Poem Of Ashok Chakradhar; Says 'it Is Valid In Every Context'

In his interview, Saif Ali Khan also opined that Bollywood is the best place to work in. Recalling how Bollywood helped him in his initial days in the industry, Saif mentioned he was a mess when he was 17-18 and revealed that acting saved him from self-destruction. More so, the actor revealed that having a job gave him a sense of identity and satisfaction. The actor revealed that he is very proud of his work in the movies.

Also Read | 'Bad Boy Billionaires India' Review: Netflix's Docuseries Topples The 'secret' Box

On the professional front

This year, the actor was seen in Jawaani Jaaneman. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala, Jawaani Jaaneman chronicles the story of a casanova father, a career-driven mother and a 20-year-old pregnant daughter. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Farida Jalal and Kubra Sait in prominent roles. The movie brings the hit-onscreen pair of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu back together after 20 years. Jawaani Jaaneman marks the return of Saif Ali Khan in the romantic-comedy genre, as the actor had portrayed many serious roles in the recent past.

Saif was also seen in Ajay Devgn’s 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and was lauded for his performance in the movie. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior narrates the story of a brave Maratha Chieftain, Tanhaji Malusare. Helmed by Om Raut, the movie also stars actor Sharad Kelkar in a prominent role.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Requotes Poem Of Ashok Chakradhar; Says 'it Is Valid In Every Context'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.