Amitabh Bachchan Requotes Poem Of Ashok Chakradhar; Says 'it Is Valid In Every Context'

Recently, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share a collage of stills from the sets of his show, Kaun Banega Crorepati and penned a heartfelt poem in the caption. The picture features Amitabh Bachchan dressed-up in a black tuxedo, beneath which, the actor is seen donning a strawberry shade shirt. Take a look at Big B’s post:

Amitabh Bachchan's post:

In his caption, Amitabh Bachchan requoted the words of Ashok Chakradhar in Hindi, which roughly translated to: ‘Every way is open, you can come from somewhere. There are many stations on the tracks inside me’. The actor added that the above quote was originally used in another context, however, it remains ‘valid’ in every context. Adding to the same, Amitabh Bachchan opined that when one reads poetry, they should find it in themselves.

Soon after Amitabh Bachchan posted the picture, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and filled it with different emojis. Some fans also thanked that actor for sharing his ‘Tuesday morning’ thoughts. Take a look at how fans reacted to Amitabh Bachchan’s post:

Fans react

Big B's Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh is currently shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is a game show. In the show, the host gives contestants the chance to answer a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs in order to win a cash prize. Every question at different levels of the game holds a particular prize amount. The contestants are also given a chance to quit the show with the last won amount.

Big B's other projects:

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen alongside Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the much-anticipated film, Brahmastra. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the film reportedly stars Mouni Roy in a prominent role. More, the actor also has Jhund in his kitty, which follows the story of a retired professor, who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer. The movie also stars Ganesh Deshmukh and Vicky Kadian in prominent roles. He will be also seen in the much-anticipated film, Ponniyin Selvan.

(Image credits: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram)

