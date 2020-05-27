When Saif Ali Khan Was Offered To Play Aamir Khan’s Role In ‘Talaash’

Kareena Kapoor is among the top actors in Bollywood now. Over time, she has proved her acting prowess with the groundbreaking performances in movies like Jab We Met, Good Newwz, and many more. Kareena has now worked in several hit films as well as critically acclaimed ones. The actor’s role in Reema Katgi’s Talaash was exceptional and impressed the audience from all over. She recently revealed to a news portal that the role that Aamir Khan played in the film was initially offered to Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan featured alongside Aamir Khan in the movie Talaash, which is helmed by Reema Kagti. The movie also starred Rani Mukerji and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. The story revolves around an Inspector whose son died in an accident. However, he engages himself in solving some mysterious crimes, also hoping to seek the truth about his son’s death. But did you know that Saif Ali Khan was approached for Aamir Khan’s role in the film? Read about it in detail below.

In an old interview with a media portal, Kareena Kapoor had revealed some information regarding the cast and the recruitment of the film. She revealed that Saif Ali Khan was initially approached for the role. But, the actor backed out due to unknown reasons. It was then that the filmmakers decided to recruit Aamir Khan for the role of Inspector Shekhawat. The movie was popular because of the mysterious explorations and its light supernatural elements.

Speaking about the film, Kareena Kapoor has reportedly said that this movie is one of her finest films. She also added that the film was eerie and also believable right till the end. She also said that she enjoyed working in this film. Read about Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming films below.

The two actors (Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan) have also worked together in the movie 3 Idiots and are next going to appear together in Lal Singh Chaddha, which is directed by Advait Chandan. The movie stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Lal Singh and Maneela Chaddha respectively. The movie slated for a release in late 2020.

Kareena Kapoor will also appear in Karan Johar’s Takht. The movie also features an enormous cast which includes Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie slated for a release in late 2020 or 2021.

