Kareena Kapoor Khan's GIFs That You Can Use To Initiate Conversations

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium. She will next be seen collaborating with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor is very well known for her unique dialogue delivery style and her strong reactions in movies and her GIFs stickers from movies are widely used during conversations.

GIFs have been in the trend to make the conversations hilarious and even more interesting. Additionally, if the GIFs are about some celebrities from some popular scenes from their movies, they add more weightage to the conversations. Kareena Kapoor Khan's gifs have always been used to spark up conversations. Here are some of the most popular Kareena Kapoor Khan GIFs that can be used to in conversations:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's GIFs to initiate conversations

You can use this GIF of Kareena Kapoor Khan to greet in a funny and mocking way while having conversations. The GIF can be used after one greets their friend after a very long time. Have a look at her romantic expressions shown in the GIF. It shows Kareena tilting her hair to one side. Check out the GIF that one can use to initiate conversations with your friend, partner or loved ones.

Source: GIPHY

Although people cannot step outdoors due to the ongoing pandemic crises, one can surely connect with friends and loved ones through various online mediums. This GIF featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan can be used to ask about whereabouts, the GIF can be used to ask about someone's whereabouts in a more heartfelt and romantic way.

Source: GIPHY

For those who want to initiate conversations in a more dramatic way than using this GIF would prove ideal. This GIF can be used to ask a question regarding how someone's day was in a dramatic, classic Bollywood-esque manner. Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen waving her hand with full drama and also giving some quirky and hilarious expressions with the sunglasses on the top of her head in the GIF shown below.

Source: GIPHY

For those who want to initiate a conversation to express anger and disappointment done by your friend or partner in a more hilarious and sarcastic manner, then the GIF shown below is the right one. The GIF showcases strong emotions with sarcastic and frustrated expressions of Kareena Kapoor Khan in a washroom. Have a look:

Source: GIPHY

