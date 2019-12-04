Saif Ali Khan Was Spotted Looking On Point At The Red Carpet Of An Event

Saif Ali Khan belongs to the formerly royal family of Pataudi and is the son of Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore and Indian cricketer, Mansoor Ali Khan. He is one of the most renowned faces of the Hindi film industry and is well known for his roles in Scared Games, Go Goa Gone, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Hum Tum. He has been in the industry for quite a long time now and also won many awards. He was last seen in the film Laal Kaptaan. Currently, he is working on Bhoot Police, which will be directed by Pavan Kripalani. He was recently seen at the Red carpet of the Filmfare awards. Take a look at him here.

Saif Ali Khan at the red carpet

Saif Ali Khan was seen at the red carpet of Filmfare awards. He was seen in a navy blue three-piece suit. Saif was wearing a white shirt and a polka-dot tie. He also fashioned a brown watch on his wrist which was complementing his blue suit. He was also wearing classic laced Oxford shoes completing his look for the august gathering.

Saif Ali Khan on the professional front

Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior where he will be playing the role of Udaybhan Rathod. Tanhaji is a movie about Tanaji Malusare, a brave and famous Maratha warrior. He was the lifelong companion and friend of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj He is very well known for capturing the Sinhagad Fort situated at the top of a hill. It is believed that Tanaji had gone to invite Shivaji Maharaj for his son Rayaba's wedding and insisted on stopping the marriage and helped Shivaji Maharaj to capture the Kondhana fort near Pune from the Mughals.

