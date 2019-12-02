Saif Ali Khan's Shorts Grab The Spotlight In THIS Latest Picture With 'crying' Taimur

Saif Ali Khan was papped outside his house trying to console his crying son Taimur Ali Khan by giving him a shoulder ride. The actor who opts for simple casual wear or is mostly seen in his plain white kurta-pyjama chose to wear something offbeat this time. The actor was spotted wearing a pair of shorts with ice-cream cone print on them. Take a look -

Saif talks about spending time with Taimur

In an interview, Saif said, "I have been leaving my house early and I have started waking him up at around 7. I read to him or put on some music, or nursery rhymes. Taimur, incidentally begins his day by listening to devotional songs. It's his nanny's idea. And if I return by 8 P.M. and he is awake, we spend another 20 minutes together. He begins his day with bhajans and ends his day by listening to Chopin and Tchaikovsky."

What's next for Saif Ali Khan?

Saif Ali Khan was last seen as an Afghan warrior in Navdeep Singh's Laal Kaptaan. The actor is also currently filming for Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman in which he will be seen alongside Fitoor actor Tabu. He has also committed to star in Pavan Kirpalani's directorial venture, Bhoot Police, a comedy-horror featuring an ensemble cast, including Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.

