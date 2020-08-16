Saif Ali Khan's 50th Birthday: Kids Sara & Ibrahim Share Priceless Pictures Wishing Father

As Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 50th birthday on August 16, kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim took to their social media handle to wish their father. Sharing throwback pictures with Saif, both captioned their posts wishing a 'very very happy birthday' to Saif Ali Khan.

While Sara shared a series of candids — from childhood to a teenager and a current selfie with her Abba, Ibrahim was once again seen on his father's shoulder from a throwback picture.

Meanwhile, wife Kareena Kapoor shared a fun boomerang from the birthday bash to wish her husband. The 'Heroine' actor posted a fun boomerang on Instagram that shows the duo having fun at the party. The video also showcases a glimpse of Kareena's baby bump. Soha Ali Khan also wished her brother by posting a family picture on Instagram that captures her, Saif and husband Kunal Kemu. Along with the picture, she extended a warm birthday wish to the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor and noted, "Happy 50th birthday bhai!! You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me and remind me that the best does indeed, incredibly, lie ahead. #happybirthdaysaifalikhan @khemster2."

