Soha Ali Khan Congratulates Saif And Kareena As They Announce Pregnancy

Bollywood’s one of the most happening couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child together. The couple released a joint statement on August 12 where they shared their happiness with all their fans and well-wishers. In the statement, the couple was pleased to inform about expecting an addition in their family. Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Ali Khan who was overjoyed with the good news ringed in by the couple shared her lovable wishes on Instagram with a unique twist.

Soha Ali Khan shares her excitemnet

An elated Soha shared her excitement with a picture of her brother Saif as “the Quadfather” on the photo. The word “Quad” is referred to as the fourth child of the actor, the other being Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan from his previous marriage to actress Amrita Singh and Taimur from his second marriage to Kareena Kapoor. Apart from the three, the actor is now going to be a proud father to a fourth child. Another reference to “The God Father” was also made in the post shared by Soha where Saif is seen sitting on a chair like American actor Al Pacino in the English film of the same name. Kareena in 2018 had said, "Two more years," when she was asked about the second child.

Read: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Expecting Second Child; Family Shares Statement

Read: Kareena Kapoor Enjoys 'shoot Day With Husband Saif Ali Khan', See Pics

Earlier, Kareena shared a glimpse of ‘shoot day with husband’. The actor shared a video where they can be seen sitting across the room and getting ready. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a video along with her husband where one can see them sitting across the room doing their hair and makeup. In the video, Saif can be seen setting his hair. While Kareena can be seen doing her makeup. The actor is wearing a blue and white kaftan and opted for a high ponytail hairdo. Along with the post, Kareena wrote, “Shoot day with the husband”. She also went on to play the track titled Chhaliya from her and Saif’s film Tashan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor who was last seen in Angrezi Medium will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan the release of which has been postponed to Christmas 2021. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan was last seen alongside Alaya F and Tabu in the film Jawaani Jaaneman. He earlier ruled the theatres with the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which he starred alongside Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar. As for his upcoming films, he will be seen opposite Rani Mukherji in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and will also be seen in the sequel of Go Goa Gone.

Read: Did Saif Ali Khan Wish To Take His Father Mansoor Ali Khan's Cricket Legacy Forward?

Read: Saif Ali Khan And Soha Ali Khan’s Adorable Raksha Bandhan Picture; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.