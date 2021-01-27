Saif Ali Khan's Son Ibrahim Wears Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Sherwani, Netizens React

India's most coveted couturiers, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla on Wednesday shared a stunning black and white picture of Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim in their traditional sherwani. "Ibrahim Ali Khan wears an off-white khadi silk sherwani with a shirt collar," they captioned the picture.

Describing the outfit, the handle said the sherwani is "Hand-embroidered in an intricate mesh of Crystals, Zardozi and Resham and is the ultimate modern style statement." Designer Nikhil Thampi dropped fire emojis in the comments section. Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Meezaan Jaaferi liked the post. One user wrote, "MORE IBRAHIM MODELLING PLEASE." The others praised his 'hot' looks, one fan wrote, "I'm sorry, @______iak______ has no business looking THIS hot."

'It's a dream right now': Sara Ali Khan reveals brother Ibrahim's desire to join Bollywood

In November 2020, actor Saif Ali Khan confirmed that his son Ibrahim Ali Khan will soon mark his debut in the Hindi film industry. In a report by Spotboye, father Saif reportedly confirmed that the younger Pataudi is now all set to foray in the acting world. Almost about 2 years ago, Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan made her debut with the movie Kedarnath.

Now, Saif Ali Khan has told the outlet that according to him son Ibrahim seems to be ready for his acting venture. The actor also added that he will like all his children to be in the acting profession as it is ‘the best place to work in’. He travelled back in time and recalled his teenage days when he claimed to be nothing less than a ‘mess’. Saif went on to say that acting saved him from ‘self-destruction’. He further added that acting has given him a ‘sense of identity, job satisfaction and enjoyment’ more than he could ask for.

