'It's A Dream Right Now': Sara Ali Khan Reveals Brother Ibrahim's Desire To Join Bollywood

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, in an interaction with an entertainment portal, revealed that her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan definitely wants to join the Hindi film industry in the future. She added that Ibrahim will first have to finish his education before foraging into the film industry as a career option. She also claimed that joining the film industry as an actor is a dream for him and that making it a reality is all on him.

Sara revealed that acting is something that Ibrahim Ali Khan is passionate about but pursuing it as a career is a while away as he has not even started going to college yet. She said that Ibrahim will be studying films in Los Angeles and then decide if he wants to do something in the field. Meanwhile, Ibrahim has been putting himself out there more often recently, with regular appearances on Sara’s Instagram and his own TikTok videos.

The Kedarnath actor, while talking to the entertainment portal, said that a lot of hard work and preparation goes into keeping up with being an actor. She shared that Ibrahim only has a desire for the profession right now. Once he starts to work towards it and if people like what he does, he will surely consider it seriously. In the meantime, Sara said, Bollywood is only a dream for him for which he has to work hard in order to make it a reality.

What's next for Sara Ali Khan?

The actor was last seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal along with Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan. the film released on Valentine's Day this year and received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics alike. Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in David Dhawan's upcoming film Coolie No.1 opposite actor Varun Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's film Atrangi Re opposite Raanjhanaa actor Dhanush. Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar will be essaying a pivotal role in the film which is being extensively shot in the city of Varanasi. The film is expected to release on Valentine's Day in 2021.

