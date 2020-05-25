Saif Ali Khan's Unique Offbeat Roles That His Fans Need To Check Out

Saif Ali Khan has firmly established himself in the Indian film industry with his slew of offbeat as well as mainstream roles. The actor has worked in several Bollywood films now. Saif has also witnessed and worked in two generations of movies in Bollywood. He has played many characters in movies ranging from comedy-dramas to action flicks. Some of his most notable characters from the movies include Boris from Go Goa Gone, Naga Sadhu in Laal Kaptaan, and Rileen in KaalaKaandi.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan's Interesting Facts Over The Years That His Fans Are Probably Unaware Of

Throughout his career, Saif has played several distinctive roles. His characters in movies are have often impressed the audience. He has also played some roles which makes him stand apart from everyone else. Here are some of the unusual roles of Saif.

Also read: Saif And Kareena's Weekend Round Up And Their Eid Celebration Photos

Go Goa Gone

Released in 2013, Go Goa Gone is a movie about a group of friends who are seeking fun on an island infested with zombies. The movie was quite different from the usual Bollywood movie and gained a lot of fan attention. This is the first zombie comedy flick in Bollywood. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan pretends to be a Russian gangster but is originally from Delhi. A sequel is in works.

Kaalakaandi

Released in 2018, Kaalakandi is a film about human drama. Saif Ali Khan plays the role of a guy who suffers from cancer and has one month left to live. He then goes on a rampage in a psychotic drug-fuelled spree and decides to live his life to the fullest. According to his fans, this is one of his most outrageous and dangerous roles.

Agent Vinod

Agent Vinod was released in 2012. Although this movie was not well-received by the audience, it displays a distinctive role of Saif Ali Khan. Agent Vinod is an action-thriller where Saif plays the role of a spy. The movie is a web of suspense and unfortunate events.

Baazaar

Baazaar is a 2018 crime-drama. It is a story of a stock trader who arrives in Mumbai and gets hired by a businessman to work for him. Saif plays the role of a businessman Shakun Kothar, known for his notoriety. The movie is quite gripping regarding its story about power and money.

Laal Kaptaan

This movie released in October 2019. In this movie, he plays the role of a Naga Sadhu. Saif Ali Khan is one of those actors who can smoothly transition his role from a cop in Sacred Games to a Naga Sadhu in Laal Kaptaan. The movie is about his journey of revenge and deceit.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.