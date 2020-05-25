Saif Ali Khan's Interesting Facts Over The Years That His Fans Are Probably Unaware Of

The Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan made his huge acting debut in Yash Chopra's drama Parampara (1993). However, he rose to fame with his roles in the romantic drama Yeh Dillagi and the action film Main Khiladi Tu Anari (both 1994). Fans are already aware of several trivia about Saif Ali Khan, however, there are still many unsaid. Here are some interesting things about Saif Ali Khan that fans are probably unaware of.

Interesting things about Saif Ali Khan over the years -

Saif Ali Khan's real name is Sajid Ali Khan. He changed his name to Saif after entering Bollywood.

Both his grandfather, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, and father, Mansoor Ali Khan were professional cricketers.

Apart from Soha Ali Khan, who is an actor herself, Saif Ali Khan also has another sister named Saba Ali Khan. She is the second born and is a jewellery designer.

Saif's mother Sharmila Tagore described his childhood in an interview. She said that as a child Saif has been difficult, impulsive and spontaneous.

Saif studied in Himachal Pradesh's Lawrence School Sanawar, and then went on to continue his studies at Lockers Park School and Winchester College - both located in the United Kingdom. Reportedly, he was a bright student despite not being academically inclined.

After completing his studies from the United Kingdom, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor worked at an advertising firm in Delhi for a few months. He has also appeared in a TV commercial for Gwalior Suiting on the insistence of a family friend.

Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan's debut film would have been Bekhudi opposite debutante Kajol. He also started shooting, however, director Rahul Rawail found him to be unprofessional and replaced him with Kamal Sadanah after the first shoot, as per reports. Saif later debuted in the unsuccessful multistarrer film Parampara.

While shooting for Bekhudi, he met Amrita Singh. According to the reports, Saif's mother, Sharmila Tagore was dead against the marriage. He still married Amrita Singh in 1991 and they got divorced in 2004. He has two kids from her, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

After Saif Ali Khan's divorce with Amrita, the actor reportedly, dated Swiss model Rosa Catalano. However, the model later revealed that at the time they started dating, Saif had not revealed about his earlier marriage and two children Ibrahim and Sarah. After three years of dating, Saif Ali Khan broke up with her. The reports speculated that Rosa couldn’t deal with Saif’s mood swings and his growing proximity to ex-wife Amrita.

Saif’s reported hobbies include reading graphic novels, playing the guitar and travelling.

