Saif And Kareena's Weekend Round Up And Their Eid Celebration Photos

Saif and Kareena Kapoor are one of the popular Bollywood couples. Kareena Kapoor recently joined social media and she is quite active on it. She has shared many pictures with her family during the lockdown. These pictures include throwback pictures and some other pictures shared by the actor. Take a look at some recent pictures uploaded by Kareena Kapoor.

ALSO READ | Saif And Kareena Host Taimur Ali Khan’s Birthday Bash

Kareena Kapoor's recent pictures

Kareena recently shared a cute picture of her son Taimur. The little one is seen watching his cousin, Karisma’s son Kiaan, at the latter’s taekwondo class through a video call. Taimur is seen with his chin resting on his hands. The actor used the hashtag, 'My Boys In Lockdown' in the post. The post has gained over 596K likes on Instagram. Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister Karisma also responded to the post. Apart from her sister, Amrita Arora and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also commented heart emojis on the post. Kareena’s followers loved seeing Taimur’s picture. “Cutest,” wrote one. “So cute MashaAllah,” read another comment.

ALSO READ | When Kareena Kapoor & Taimur Ali Khan Ruled The Internet With Their Twinning Outfits

The actor is also seen taking care of her skin during the lockdown. She was previously seen applying a natural face pack and had also shared the details of it with an Instagram post. However, this time the actor posted an Instagram story. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen wearing a yellow and black designed kafftan in the post. She reposted Nisha Sareen's Instagram post.

Actor Nisha Sareen posted an image of Kareena Kapoor on Instagram and thanked her for loving the face mask. Furthermore, Nisha Sareen also shared the ingredients of the face mask on her post and encouraged fans to try the face mask. The ingredients Kareena Khan used for the face mask were two tablespoons of sandalwood, two drops of vitamin E with a pinch of turmeric and some milk.

The Khans' Eid Celebration

Karisma Kapoor recently baked cake during Eid. Previously Kareena Kapoor Khan was also seen enjoying the delicious cake baked by her sister and she also complimented her sister's baking skills. Kareena Kapoor posted an image of the cake on her Instagram. Over the weekend, Saif Ali Khan made mutton biryani for his family. Karisma posted an image of the mouth-watering mutton biryani on her Instagram story, appreciating Saif's culinary skills. Kareena Kapoor was seen sharing Karisma's Instagram story.

ALSO READ | These Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Memes Will Take Away Your Monday Blues

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor & Chloe Bennet: Who Slayed The Emerald Green Cut Out Gown Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.