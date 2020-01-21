Saif Ali Khan And Alaya F Look Clueless And Funny In 'Jawaani Jaaneman' New Poster

Jawaani Jaaneman, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewalla has been making headlines as it marks to be the debut film of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya and also sees Saif Ali Khan in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie also unites Saif and Tabu after years of sharing screen space in Hum Saath Saath Hain. The makers of Jawaani Jaaneman unveiled the trailer of the movie on January 10 and the 3-minute visual hit a milestone in no time. After releasing back-to-back posters, on Tuesday, the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman released another quirky poster that has got the internet talking.

Jawaani Jaaneman new poster is out

After releasing the first peppy track from Jawaani Jaaneman titled Gallan Kardi, the makers of the movie introduced another quirky poster on January 21. The poster features Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F. While Saif Ali Khan looks ashamed with many kiss marks on his body, Alaya F's wears a clueless and confusing expression watching her father shirtless with so many kisses all over. What goes unnoticed is an anonymous hand that hugs his body. Check out the poster here:

About Jawaani Jaaneman movie

Jawaani Jaaneman is a romantic-comedy directed by Nitin Kakkar and is produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Saif Ali Khan’s Black and Knight Film. In the movie, Tabu will be seen playing the role of Alaya F’s mother, while Saif Ali Khan will play the role of a man who loves to live young and is seen running away from getting married. Nitin Kakkar, while talking to a news daily said that Jawaani Jaaneman has a wonderful and hilarious story to tell and would truly be a coming-of-age film with a 2020 vibe. The movie will hit the screens on January 31, 2020.

(Image courtesy: JACKKY BHAGNANI Instagram)

