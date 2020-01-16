'Jawaani Jaaneman' Song 'Gallan Kardi' Sees Saif And Alaya In A Sizzling Young Look, Watch

Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewalla has become one of the most anticipated films of the year. The movie marks the debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F, and fans have already loved her performance in the trailer. The 3-minute visual hit the internet earlier and garnered massive love for its sassy script and Saif Ali Khan- Tabu’s never-seen-before avatar. The makers of Jawaani Jaaneman released the first song from the movie titled Gallan Kardi on January 15, and the song sure-shot promises to be a hit.

Jawaani Jaaneman first song Gallan Kardi out

The first song from Jawaani Jaaneman titled Gallan Kardi, is a peppy track and reportedly a recreated version of the popular Punjabi hit Jeene Mera Dil Lutteya. Voiced by Jazzy B and Jyotica Tangri, Gallan Kardi song has hit 2.5 million views within less than 24 hours. The song shows Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in their swashbuckling charm, and Alaya Furniturewalla, on the other hand, looks ravishing in a neon attire. In the Gallan Kardi song, the three stars dance like no one is watching. Its peppy beats are composed by Prem and Hardeep and the lyrics are written by Preet Harpal and Mumzy Stranger. Watch the song here:

Jawaani Jaaneman is a romantic-comedy directed by Nitin Kakkar and is produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Saif Ali Khan’s Black and Knight Film. In the movie, Tabu will be seen playing the role of Alaya F’s mother, while Saif Ali Khan is a man who loves to live young and is seen running away from getting married. The movie will hit the screens on January 31, 2020.

(Image source: Alaya F Instagram)

