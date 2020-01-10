Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Is First Ever Bollywood Film To Have A London Launch

The makers of Jawaani Jaaneman took everyone by surprise when they released their trailer on to social media. The trailer was viewed by over 15 million people and is still growing. Fans got to see a rather new look for all of the characters in the film and also the debutant Alaya F.

Source: Alaya's official Instagram page

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is the first-ever Bollywood film to have a trailer launch in London

One thing that was rather peculiar about the trailer was that it is the first-ever Bollywood film which had a trailer launch in London and the second to have a trailer launch outside India. The trailer of the film was quirky which provided laughs and at times bought up the emotional side with certain hints of romance as well. It was launched at the Grand Royale London Hyde Park.

The trailer was launched with all the leading actors present, along with producer Deepshikha Deshmukh. The film co-produced by Saif himself and has received an amazing first reaction. The audience has expressed their eagerness to watch the film and are anticipating its release.

Talking about the film Saif Ali Khan mentioned in an entertainment portal, that the idea of the theme came from acceptance of one’s age and responsibilities.

The Laal Kaptaan actor went on to compliment Tabu and called her an amazing actor who is extremely talented. He further added that Tabu is a delight to work with and is also extremely funny.

Jawaani Jaaneman is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, and Jay Shewakramani. The film will also feature Chunky Panday, Kumud Mishra, Kubbra Sait and Rameet Sandhu in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release on January 31, 2020.

