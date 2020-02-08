Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul: Real-life 'Love Aaj Kal' Jodis

Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan is set to release at the movie screens in a couple of days. The film features a parallel narrative between 'Aaj' and 'Kal'. Considering the same viewpoint in mind here's taking a look at how Bollywood's real-life jodis including Saif Ali Khan- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Athiya Shetty- KL Rahul, have evolved over the years.

Saif Ali Khan- Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most likable couples of the Bollywood and fans just can't get enough of them. Their love chemistry began on the sets of Tashan back in 2008. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan got married in 2013, after over five years of courtship. On December 20, 2016, the couple welcomed a new member of their family, Taimur Ali Khan.

Athiya Shetty- KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty is rumoured to be dating cricketer KL Rahul since quite some time now. They have been spotted hanging out together a few times now. They also keep sharing posts for and with each other on social media.

Akshay Kumar- Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have made through ups and downs and have been happily married for 19 years now. According to reports, Akshay got attracted to Twinkle Khanna when they collaborated for a Filmfare Magazine shoot. While the Khiladi admitted of having crush over Khanna, their relationship bloomed only during the shoot of International Khiladi.

Ajay Devgn- Kajol

It is usually said that opposites attract each other, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's marriage perfectly defines the same. The couple fell in love on the sets of Hulchul (1995). Although Kajol was dating someone else at that time, she used to take advice from Devgn and one fine day she realised that she was in love with Devgn while they were shooting for a romantic scene for the film.

Abhishek Bachchan- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The former miss world Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most charming couples of Bollywood. The couple fell in love with each other during the shoot of Dhoom 2. Reportedly, Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya in Canada after the grand premiere of Guru and Aishwarya happily accepted the proposal. The duo has an adorable daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.

