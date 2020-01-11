Kalki Koechlin-Guy Hershberg & Other Couples Who Won The Internet With Baby Announcements

In Bollywood, there is constantly some news regarding various controversies, anniversaries, birthdays or pregnancies. Many of the celebrity couples have shared their good news through social media platforms. One of the happiest moments in anyone's life is the day when they know of a new member joining their family. With all that said, here is a list of star couples, including Kalki Koechlin and Lisa Hayden, who won the internet and surprised the audience with their pregnancy, birth, and adorable baby name announcements:

Top 5 Star couples and their surprising baby announcements

Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg

Kalki opened up about her relationship with rumoured boyfriend Guy Hershberg on social media, by sharing the picture of the two together. In the month of September last year, the actor announced she is pregnant with her first child with the due date in the month of December. The announcement made big news. Recently, she also shared a picture sun-bathing and showcasing her gorgeous baby bump.

Lisa Hayden and Dino Lavlani

It was in September that Lisa Hayden took over the internet with the announcement of her second pregnancy on Instagram with husband and her first son. The picture was taken at a beach and mentioned enjoying a party with four people. The actor has since then updated her fans throughout her pregnancy journey via social media.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone took over the internet when she announced that she and her husband Daniel Weber have decided to adopt a girl child in 2017. This did not stop here. The actor again took everyone by surprise when she announced that they have extended their family by adding two more members via surrogacy. They have three kids together - Nisha, Noah and Asher.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had also made an announcement of a new member joining their family. They became proud parents to son Taimur in the year 2016. Kareena has worked immensely throughout her pregnancy journey by eating right and exercising regularly. Since then, she has become a great role model for all women.

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh

Famous star couple Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh also took the audience by surprise with the announcement of their baby. The couple became proud parents with sons - Riaan and Rahyl. Genelia shared an adorable picture of her and Ritesih together. Take a look:

Promo Image Courtesy: lisahayden / kalkikanmani / geneliad

