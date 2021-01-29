Saif's mother Sharmila Tagore worried amid 'Tandav' row, concerned about family security

The Tandav controversy where the Supreme Court bench refused to grant protection from arrest to the actors and makers, seems to have worried actor Saif Ali Khan’s mother and actress Sharmila Tagore. The 76-year old actress is reportedly worried about the legal processes against the series after the Supreme Court verdict on the show that declined to grant interim protection from any coercive action to director Ali Abbas Zafar, and others seeking quashing of FIRs against them for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Hindus.

Sharmila Tagore on Tandav controversy

According to Bollywood Hungama, the sources close to the family revealed that Sharmila’s health has suffered since the Tandav controversies broke out. The source further went on to reveal that Saif and Kareena are expecting their second child in February and the last thing they need at this time is such a terrible crisis. The source continued to say that Sharmila Tagore is quite worried and concerned about the problems that have eroded in the past regarding the series. After the controversy, the source concluded that Sharmila has made it a point and told Saif to be discreet with his public statements and be cautious about the projects he takes on.

After the Tandav row, Saif Ali Khan has decided to go through all the scripts twice that were offered to him. Apart from this, he has started taking opinions and advice from his experienced mother before giving a nod to any of his upcoming projects. In a recent interview with the entertainment portal, Sharmila Tagore spoke about the choices that her son Saif makes regarding his films and role in them. Taking about the same, the senior actress opined,

"He isn’t afraid to take risks as an actor. He has always been unconventional in selecting parts. That could get tricky at times.”

Meanwhile, a bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy, and M R Shah, hearing as many as three separate petitions on behalf of the makers and others connected to the web series, issued notices to UP, MP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar and Delhi and the police officers probing the complaints. The top court said Zafar, Amazon Prime India head Aparna Purohit, producer Himanshu Mehra, the show's writer Gaurav Solanki and actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub may seek bail from courts concerned in the FIRs lodged in connection with the web series. The four have been booked in Lucknow under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, and so on), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 501 (1)(B) (public mischief with intent to cause fear or alarm) of the IPC and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

