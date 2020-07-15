Saiyami Kher Says Abhishek Bachchan 'did Not Take Advantage Of His Surname' On Choked Sets

Actor Saiyami Kher has been enjoying the success of her Netflix film Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai and the show, Breathe: Into the Shadows, starring Abhishek Bachchan. After receiving critical acclaim for her performance in Choked, critics have also praised her performance in the latest Amazon Prime Video show. In an interview with a leading daily, the actor opened up about what it was like to work with Jr Bachchan and receiving recognition for her work. Read on:

Saiyami Kher on working with Abhishek Bachchan

Saiyami Kher revealed that like most others, even she enjoyed the first season of Breathe. She said that one is 'encouraged to do their best when they work with someone like Abhishek Bachchan'. The actor revealed that working him was always fun since they shared a common love for football. Kher had signed Breathe: Into the Shadows before Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai and it is a coincidence that two were released in such close timelines.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh Wishes Saiyami Kher On Her Birthday, Tells Her To 'keep Running'

Further comparing her experience of acting with others to Bachchan, Saiyami said that while she has worked contemporaries like Roshan Matthew and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan has a calmer demeanour in comparison even when he has so much experience. Kher added that it was a learning experience watching Abhishek not let his surname interface on the sets.

Talking about receiving praise for her work, she said that this is the first time that she is being appreciated for the work she has done. Adding that it has taken 4 years after her first film Mirzya for big names like Abhubhav Sinha, Imtiaz Ali, and Zoya Akhtar to reach out to her and appreciate her work. Kher added that she has a bittersweet feeling but right now, they have a lot of 'love coming their way'. She further said that the cast is waiting to celebrate this love in each other's company.

ALSO READ | Saiyami Kher Says 'producers Did Not Want To Back Me' After Mirzya's Box-office Failure

The actor mentioned that she believes in innovating to keep herself happy and said that the avenues for actors have widened with OTT platforms. Saiyami Kher said that she received a lot of hype during Mirzya and it also had the launch of a star kid attached to it. She added that she was already aware that the industry was 'fickle' and feels that successes and failures should never be taken seriously. Kher said that it was a tough phase for her until Breathe came along and then Choked and Special Ops happened.

ALSO READ | It Was Liberating To Work On A Film Like 'Choked', Says Saiyami Kher

ALSO READ | One Needs To Be Thick-skinned To Survive In Film Industry: Saiyami Kher

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.